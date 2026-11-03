Tuesday 11/3/26: ReFED, DV misunderstandings, 'Voices and Votes'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the problem of food waste and some simple ways to prevent it that could help those facing food insecurity. Then, we tell you about some of the common misunderstandings around domestic violence. Plus, we tell you about a book for young readers all about how government works in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Minnie Ringland, senior manager of Climate and Insights at ReFED
- Carmen Pitre, CEO & president of Sojourner Family Peace Center
- Abby Pfisterer, director of PK-12 education at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Jonathan Kasparek, professor of history at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha
- Lee Stovall, choir and music technology teacher at Rufus King High School
- Ruth Ohlendorf, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group
- Breyana Meeks, member of the King’s Chord A Cappella group