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Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/4/26: Debriefing the 2026 Midterm Election

Published November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you coverage of yesterday’s midterm elections. We hear analysis on the outcomes and look at what it could tell us about the future of politics in the state. We also hear from voters who hit the polls yesterday. Plus, we examine the importance of understanding how elections and the government work.

Guests:

Lake Effect