Wednesday 11/4/26: Debriefing the 2026 Midterm Election
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you coverage of yesterday’s midterm elections. We hear analysis on the outcomes and look at what it could tell us about the future of politics in the state. We also hear from voters who hit the polls yesterday. Plus, we examine the importance of understanding how elections and the government work.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Derek Clinger, senior staff attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center