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Lake Effect

Friday 11/6/26: DV misunderstanding, ReFED, Brewers and 'UECK'

Published November 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about some common misconceptions around domestic violence. Then, we learn some simple ways to prevent food waste and how that could help those facing food insecurity. Plus, we catch up with the filmmakers of UECK to get their reaction to the Brewers World Series win.

Guests:

  • Carmen Pitre, CEO & president of Sojourner Family Peace Center
  • Minnie Ringland, senior manager of Climate and Insights at ReFED
  • Juan Miguel Martinez, Milwaukee County Supervisor
  • Michael Vollmann, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
  • Steve Farr, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
Lake Effect