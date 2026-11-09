Monday 11/09/26: Measles outbreak, Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, Indigenous cooking, historic recipes
Today, we look at the measles outbreak in Wisconsin and share what you need to know about vaccination. Then, we explore why the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald still piques curiosity more than 50 years later. We speak with a Wisconsin chef about cooking Indigenous foods. Plus, we share some historic recipes for you to try this Thanksgiving.
Guests:
- Dr. Freddy Caldera, gastroenterologist and a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health
- Kay Dragan, curator and exhibits manager at the Door County Maritime Museum
- Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies
- Jane Conway and Randi Ramsden, co-authors of Extra! Extra! Eat All About It: Culinary Curiosities From Historic Wisconsin Newspapers