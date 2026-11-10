Tuesday 11/10/26: MPS lunch quality and advocacy, Developing Stories, 60 years of planetarium
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the quality of Milwaukee Public Schools lunches and how students are advocating for changes. Then, we bring you a roundup of commercial real estate news – including an update on the Master Lock Complex in Milwaukee. Plus, our astronomy contributor Jean Creighton reflects on 20 years of leading the Manfred Olson Planetarium, which is also celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Guests:
- Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Kayla Bouma, owner and founder of ECO MKE