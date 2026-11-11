Wednesday 11/11/26: Verterans Treatment Court, Milwaukee Soldiers' Home, Buffalo Soldiers
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee County’s Veterans Treatment Court. Then, we tell you about the Milwaukee Soldiers’ Home, the veterans it’s served, and the historic beauty we still see there today. Plus, we explore the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers, who were our nation’s first park rangers.
Guests:
- Carolina Stark, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge
- Maryann Lazarski, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Scottie Lee Meyers, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center
- Kelly Nelson, author of "Brownie the War Dog"