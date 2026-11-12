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Lake Effect

Thursday 11/12/26: Declining immunization rates, convenience to community, Chirp Chat

Published November 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at data that shows immunization rates among school age children is declining and the impact that’s having. Then, we speak with a local gas station owner whose acts of kindness have turned a place for convenience into a community hub. Plus, we visit a historic raptor research station in Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect