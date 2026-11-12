Thursday 11/12/26: Declining immunization rates, convenience to community, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we look at data that shows immunization rates among school age children is declining and the impact that’s having. Then, we speak with a local gas station owner whose acts of kindness have turned a place for convenience into a community hub. Plus, we visit a historic raptor research station in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Don Cramer, researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Faisal Bhimani, gas station owner
- Dewey Schanandore, Wisconsin residential school survivor