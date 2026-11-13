Friday 11/13/26: MPS lunch quality, convenience to community, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the quality of Milwaukee Public Schools lunches and how students are advocating for changes. Then, we speak with a local gas station owner whose acts of kindness have turned a place for convenience into a community. Plus, we visit a historic raptor research station in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
- Faisal Bhimani, gas station owner
- Anna Lardinois, former Pfister narrator and the owner of Gothic Milwaukee