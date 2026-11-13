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Lake Effect

Friday 11/13/26: MPS lunch quality, convenience to community, Chirp Chat

Published November 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we examine the quality of Milwaukee Public Schools lunches and how students are advocating for changes. Then, we speak with a local gas station owner whose acts of kindness have turned a place for convenience into a community. Plus, we visit a historic raptor research station in Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect