Monday 11/16/26: ReFED, Packers fans in Japan, Senior social club
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the problem of food waste and some simple ways to prevent it that could help those facing food insecurity. Then, we talk to some Green Bay Packers fans, who live across the world in Japan. Plus, we join a group of seniors for their monthly social club meet up.
Guests:
- Minnie Ringland, senior manager of Climate and Insights at ReFED
- Lori Berryman, former president of the board at the Dr. Kate Museum
- Marsha Doud, curator at Dr. Kate Museum
- Takashi “Cheppo” Kawarazaki, featured in the documentary "No Packers, No Life"
- Makoto “Mak” Koshi, featured in the documentary "No Packers, No Life"
- Ty Morse, producer of the documentary "No Packers, No Life"