Wednesday 11/18/26: Milwaukee Fresh, baby bust, Bar Talk, history of lumberjacking
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a program that offers a cash incentive for people to come live and work in the City of Milwaukee. We look at the decline in births in Milwaukee. We learn about American whiskeys in a new Bar Talk. Plus, learn about the history of lumberjacking in the Northwoods.
Guests:
- Julie Kao, president & CEO of Employ Milwaukee
- John Johnson, research fellow at the Marquette Law School Lubar Center
- Robert Simonson, author
- Willa Hammitt Brown, historian and the author of Gentlemen in the Woods: Manhood, Myth and the American Lumberjack