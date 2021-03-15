-
People love South Shore Park in Bay View. But it’s harder to love its beach. It is chronically closed because of high E. coli levels.Tonight, the chair of…
-
MillerCoors presented Milwaukee County with $500,000 to help revitalize Bay View's South Shore Beach on Wednesday. It has long ranked among the most…
-
Update, 8:30 p.m., July 3: Big Bend native Bill Kolinske successfully advanced out of the qualifying round and will play in the main draw this weekend.The…
-
This morning, at Milwaukee’s South Shore Beach, researchers poured batches of nontoxic green dye into the water.Update from Dr. Sandra McLellan: "Winds…
-
South Shore Beach in Bay View holds the unenviable distinction of being one of the dirtiest beaches in the country. Pop onto Milwaukee County's beach…