-
Almost exactly a year ago, speedskater Bridie Farrell rocked the sports world when she went public with the story of her sexual abuse by former teammate,…
-
Back in February, Olympic hopeful Bridie Farrell shook up the speedskating world with an interview on WUWM's Lake Effect, when she related her story of…
-
The board of directors of US Speedskating is meeting this weekend in Salt Lake City, as a report has surfaced about another investigation into sexual…
-
A second speedskater has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by four-time Olympic speedskater and former US Speedskating head Andy Gabel.…
-
UPDATED, 7:15 pm: Andy Gabel responded to WUWM's story this evening by email:US Speedskating released a written statement this evening, as well: Another…
-
The fallout continues from speedskater Bridie Farrell accusations that she was sexually abused by a fellow skater fifteen years ago. On Lake Effect last…
-
This story has been updated as of Saturday, 3 PM.Four-time Olympian and former head of U.S. Speedskating Andy Gabel has admitted to and apologized for…
-
One year from today, speed-skating events are set to begin at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Bridie Farrell hopes to be there. Today, though,…