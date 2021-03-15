-
Bronzeville was one of Milwaukee’s early African American neighborhoods, and the new documentary Remembering Bronzeville showcases its people and history.…
-
The Bronzeville Arts Ensemble is celebrating Bronzeville Week with a special performance tonight at 7pm, at King Drive Commons Gallery & Studio on 2775 N.…
-
In hopes of jump-starting Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood, leaders held a day-long brainstorming session.Bronzeville has suffered a prolonged…
-
Milwaukee has been summoning attention this week to its Bronzeville neighborhood.It’s located in the heart of the central city and was once a thriving…
-
A Dollar Tree store is hoping to open in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood, at North and MLK, but a Common Council committee dealt the project a…