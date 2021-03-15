-
The Dairy State is facing a dairy crisis and the pandemic has made things much worse. Already, Wisconsin's dairy heritage has been threatened by…
The annual Farm Aid concert is Saturday at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre near East Troy, Wis. Performers include Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many…
The new findings add to the evidence suggesting that full-fat dairy may have protective effects — both in cutting the risk of diabetes and in helping people control body weight.
Cows are being bred to be larger, hungrier, and more productive. But this drive to raise ever-larger, hulking Holsteins has some prominent livestock advocates ringing alarm bells.
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and you are not alone if you have not finished the grocery shopping required to put a holiday meal on your table.Americans have…
Many school systems in the Milwaukee area had to scramble last week to find a new milk supplier and 100 workers are looking for jobs after the sudden…