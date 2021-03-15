-
Milwaukee experienced the largest outbreak of cryptosporidium in the spring of 1993.The outbreak made 400,000 sick. Over 4,000 were hospitalized. And 104…
-
WUWM has been diving into the topic of clean water, or the lack thereof, in southeastern Wisconsin for our Project Milwaukee Series: Great Lakes, Troubled…
-
Some people are concerned about the many lead pipes that deliver water into older Milwaukee homes. Others applaud the city for tackling stormwater…
-
Some people are concerned about the many lead pipes that deliver water into older Milwaukee homes. Others applaud the city for tackling stormwater…
-
Wisconsin scientists are working on new ways to protect drinking and surface water from pollutants. They’re also investigating better methods of cleaning…
-
WUWM's Project Milwaukee series Great Lakes, Troubled Waters is examining the topic of clean water, or the lack thereof, in southeastern Wisconsin —…
-
Quality is perhaps the most important part of any water distribution system. Water utilities process every drop that makes it into our plumbing, which…
-
Quality is perhaps the most important part of any water distribution system. Water utilities process every drop that makes it into our plumbing, which…
-
In discussions about the health and safety of water, it’s typical to hear from experts, public health officials and government leaders. But you don't…
-
Rainstorms are a challenge to clean water. They can cause flooding and potentially damaging runoff. But utilities, landscape architects and others are…