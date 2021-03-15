-
Sex Trafficking Cases Rise In Wisconsin, Which Kaul Says Could Be Due To More Victims Coming ForwardWisconsin has a reputation for being in the top five states for sex trafficking, so combating the issue has long been a concern. On Thursday, Wisconsin…
National statistics indicate that nearly one in five women have experienced rape or attempted rape at some point in their lives.While April is Sexual…
For the past week, WUWM has been reporting on sex trafficking — what it is, who's affected, and how activists and elected officials are responding. Those…
Sex trafficking has been reported in all 72 counties across Wisconsin — earning the state a reputation as a hub for the crime. Some elected officials are…
Near Washington Park on Milwaukee’s west side, Nancy Yarbrough runs the Humble Beginnings organization for women facing domestic violence, drug addiction…
Michelle is a sex trafficking survivor. She says it was a milestone when she started sharing her experiences. “For a long time, due to the fear of being…
Milwaukee has a reputation as a hub for sex trafficking. So, what is it? Who is it affecting? What are the numbers?Here's a primer on what the crime looks…