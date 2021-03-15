© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shakespeare Behind Bars

  • icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
    Arts & Culture
    Shakespeare Behind Bars
    Bonnie North
    ,
    Award-winning program helps inmates by using the works of Shakespeare.As part of our 6 month Project Milwaukee series on black male incarceration in…