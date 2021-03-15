-
It seems like the world has been fascinated by Mars for decades. Since unmanned missions began in 1960, there have been 56 missions to Mars from countries…
-
A rocket scheduled to go to the International Space Station on Sunday will carry a Wisconsin experiment that could help in the fight against bacteria that…
-
In the next decade, NASA is promising to send men and women back to the moon. Plus, there are international plans to start assembling a platform near the…
-
SpaceX and a rival company are rushing ahead with plans for constellations of thousands of satellites, but regulators might not be ready.
-
The X-37B, launched in September 2017, has returned to Earth. It was the fifth acknowledged mission for the vehicle since 2010, but details of its mission are being kept under wraps.
-
In what NASA is calling "HERstory" in space, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir stepped outside the International Space Station on Friday to replace a bad battery charger.
-
Humans first left Earth 59 years ago, landing on the moon nine years later. Since then, we’ve orbited the Earth, sent rovers to Mars, and sent people to…
-
Every month, Lake Effect contributor and astronomer Jean Creighton joins us to talk about the universe and our solar system within it. This time, she…
-
The 50th anniversary of the first astronaut moon landing comes as NASA is talking of another trip to the moon within five years, and of taking people to…
-
Landing a man on the moon captures the public's imagination. But in the decades after the Apollo program, robots have also generated public excitement about space exploration.