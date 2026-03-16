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After the Oscars: Surprises, history and a rare tie

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 16, 2026 at 10:45 AM CDT
Argentine makeup artist Florencia Martin, U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio, U.S. casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, U.S. actor James Raterman, U.S. rapper and actress Shayna McHayle, U.S. actress Regina Hall, U.S. actress Teyana Taylor, director of photography Michael Bauman, set designer Anthony Carlino, executive producer Will Weiske, U.S. filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, U.S. producer Sara Murphy and U.S. actress Chase Infiniti celebrate the award for Best Picture for "One Battle After Another" onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Argentine makeup artist Florencia Martin, U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio, U.S. casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, U.S. actor James Raterman, U.S. rapper and actress Shayna McHayle, U.S. actress Regina Hall, U.S. actress Teyana Taylor, director of photography Michael Bauman, set designer Anthony Carlino, executive producer Will Weiske, U.S. filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, U.S. producer Sara Murphy and U.S. actress Chase Infiniti celebrate the award for Best Picture for "One Battle After Another" onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

The 98th Academy Awards have wrapped. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led the night, while “Sinners” delivered big moments — including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and a historic cinematography win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

There was also a rare Oscars tie and a few surprises that reveal something about where the Academy’s tastes may be headed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd unpacks the ceremony with Glen Weldon, host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom