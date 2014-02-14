© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

WATCH: A Death-Defying Climb To The Top Of Shanghai Tower

By Scott Neuman
Published February 14, 2014 at 2:01 PM CST

A pair of daredevils, a Russian and a Ukrainian, scales the as-yet-unfinished Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building.

As Russia Today writes:

"Donning army camos, black hoodies and face masks, Vadim Makhorov and Vitaly Raskalov evoke a Black Bloc aesthetic and an even more nonchalant attitude when readying themselves to scrape the sky with their own fingers."

"the pair sneak into the construction site for the world's second tallest building under the cover of night, deftly avoiding detection by guards before giving the 2,073-foot (632-meter) structure a go."

"But vertigo really sets in when the duo scale the nearly 60 feet high crane perched atop the building. Without a rope or tricam in site, a firm grip on the crane's lattice or grating is the only thing preventing them from engaging in an unplanned BASE jump."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
