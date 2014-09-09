© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Formula One Legend Michael Schumacher Sent Home From Hospital

By Lauren Hodges
Published September 9, 2014 at 11:12 AM CDT
Seven-time Formula One champ Michael Schumacher, shown here in 2012, has been sent home after months in a Swiss hospital recovering from a serious head injury caused by a skiing accident.
Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher is headed home to his house in Gland, near Geneva, to continue his recovery from a serious head injury caused by a December skiing accident in France.

Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, said in a statement that Schumacher is making progress after months in a Swiss hospital.

The Two-Way reported Schumacher's accident in December, when it was unclear if he would even survive.

"One of the world's most famous and highest-paid athletes, Formula One racer Michael Schumacher, is in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Grenoble, France. Doctors there are treating him for a critical head injury suffered over the weekend when the German driver fell and hit his head while skiing.

"His prognosis?

" 'We cannot predict the future for Michael Schumacher,' chief anesthesiologist Jean-Francois Payen told reporters Monday, according to The Associated Press. 'He is in a critical state in terms of cerebral resuscitation. ... We are working hour by hour.' "

The accident took place on a family vacation at the Meribel ski resort in the French Alps.

Kehm's statement asked that the privacy of Schumacher's family be respected as he recovers at home.

Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mindthat you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks.Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
