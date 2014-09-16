© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chinese City Creates Sidewalk Lane For Smartphone Users

Published September 16, 2014 at 6:06 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A city in China has created a use-at-your-own-risk sidewalk lane. It's for smartphone users who have no desire to watch where they're going. Authorities there say the lane's suppose to remind people that texting while walking could cause unnecessary collisions. A city official said that pedestrians are not taking the new lanes seriously at all and that some people don't even notice them because, as you guessed it, they're too busy on their cell phones. Stop texting. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

