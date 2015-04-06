© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Italy Rethinks Its Disdain For Restaurant Doggy Bags

Published April 6, 2015 at 5:46 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Taking leftovers home from a restaurant is a faux pas in France. In Italy, it's considered vulgar, though now Italy has a new campaign to sway diners to embrace the doggy bag - or cartoccio - to combat food waste. The push coincides with a summit there on global food sustainability. But the campaign has also enlisted a couple of Italy's celebrity chefs to glamorize the doggy bag cause. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

