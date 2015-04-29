Thrown Mango Bonks Venezuela's President In The Head

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This could've been worse. Venezuela's president was driving a bus. He's a former bus driver, stressing his humble roots. As he drove through a crowd, a woman threw a mango, striking President Nicolas Maduro in the head. The mango was a message. It was inscribed, call me. The woman wanted help finding an apartment. And instead of having her arrested, Maduro approved one. That brings us to the moral of our story - speak fruit to power. It's MORNING EDITION.