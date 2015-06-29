© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

German Distillery Is Unsympathetic To Greece's Debt Issue

Published June 29, 2015 at 6:19 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Guten Morgen. I'm Renee Montagne. Germany boasts Europe's strongest economy and has put tons of money into bailouts for Greece. Now with the Greek economy teetering towards default, a Berlin distillery has come out with a lemon vodka drink called Grexit, that's the term for Greece's possible exit from the Eurozone, which some Germans may well toast. In response, one Greek politician pointed out the Greeks were the first to understand dark humor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

