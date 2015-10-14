Why Not Spend Halloween At World's Largest Grave?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne, thinking about Halloween and how to spend it. The world's largest grave could be your resting place for a night. The catacombs under Paris are the eternal resting place for about 6 million people. And Airbnb has a contest offering the winner an overnight stay for two in the bone-lined bowels of Paris. Breakfast and bedtime stories are included. Guests are asked to respect the catacombs as you would your own grave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.