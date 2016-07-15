Mood Of Celebration Turned To Horror In France

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In Nice, France, last night, Bastille Day celebrations turned to terror as a man plowed a large truck at high speed through crowds gathered to watch fireworks. At least 84 people were killed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking French).

MONTAGNE: And in the news, France's president is calling this a terrorist attack. Reporter Vivienne Walt described the scene this morning.

VIVIENNE WALT: People are very dazed about what they've lived through. There were so many people there. Because this was Bastille Day, everybody was out watching the fireworks. And the attack happened just as the finale of the fireworks display was getting underway.

MONTAGNE: That's Time magazine reporter Vivienne Walt, one of the many voices we're hearing this morning on the scene in Nice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.