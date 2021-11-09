© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in months

By John Burnett
Published November 9, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST

After the reopening of the Southern border with Mexico for vaccinated travelers, U.S. communities along the border hope for a boost in commerce, and families look for a return to normalcy.

John Burnett
