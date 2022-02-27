Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Some Ukrainians are returning from abroad to help military efforts in their country
Published February 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
Some Ukrainians who crossed the border into Poland are returning to Ukraine to enlist in the military and fight Russian invaders.
