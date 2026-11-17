Recently, a sophisticated email and social media scam has been targeting public radio audiences. While WUWM 89.7 FM has not yet received reports of this happening locally, we want to ensure our community knows how to spot scammers posing as producers, booking agents, and journalists.

Nationally, these scammers are reaching out to individuals and organizations offering an interview on prominent programs, a featured spot on a website, or national syndication. The catch? They eventually ask for a "booking fee," "production costs," or a monetary contribution to secure the spot.

WUWM and NPR never charge for coverage.

As a public radio station, our journalism is strictly independent. We do not offer or accept money for interviews, guest appearances, or editorial inclusion. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WUWM employee and does not represent our station.

How to verify a legitimate WUWM request

If you ever receive an interview invitation that feels suspicious, look for these red flags:



Check the email address: Official WUWM correspondence will only come from email addresses ending in @uwm.edu . Scammers often use Gmail, Yahoo, or slightly misspelled domains (like @wuwm-radio.com).

Official WUWM correspondence will only come from email addresses ending in . Scammers often use Gmail, Yahoo, or slightly misspelled domains (like @wuwm-radio.com). Watch for payment requests: If someone claiming to be a producer asks for your credit card, a wire transfer, or a digital payment to cover "studio time" or "administrative fees," it is a scam.

If someone claiming to be a producer asks for your credit card, a wire transfer, or a digital payment to cover "studio time" or "administrative fees," it is a scam. Beware of high-pressure tactics: Fraudulent bookers often claim you must act immediately to secure a limited spot on an upcoming broadcast.

What to do if you are targeted

If you receive a suspicious request claiming to be from WUWM, do not reply, click any links, or provide personal information.

Instead, please help us monitor this issue by forwarding the suspicious email or sending a screenshot of the direct message to our team at WUWM@uwm.edu.

Your trust is the foundation of everything we do. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

"WUWM 89.7 FM and NPR do not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WUWM employee and does not represent our station."