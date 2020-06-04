Protesters Came Out Again In Washington, D.C. — And Some Stayed, Despite Thunderstorm

A thunderstorm dispersed many demonstrators protesting against George Floyd's killing and police brutality, for a seventh consecutive day, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

But some protesters chanted "We're not leaving," and even danced in front of the White House and the 7-foot metal face that surrounds its perimeter, despite heavy rains and lightning.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Demonstrators peacefully protest at the Lincoln Memorial as heavy storm clouds move in. Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

It was the first evening the District government did not impose a curfew. The Washington Post reports that happened in part because on Wednesday police forces made no arrests, and there were no reports of damage or vandalism from that sixth day of demonstrations.

Again on Thursday, there were no major reports of violence or police and protester confrontations.

Earlier in the day, hundreds knelt at the Lincoln Memorial, and held their fists in their air.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Demonstrators peacefully protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Thursday.

In days before, the memorial had a different look, as National Guard troops stood across the steps blocking access.

