© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters Came Out Again In Washington, D.C. — And Some Stayed, Despite Thunderstorm

By Hannah Hagemann
Published June 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
Demonstrators protest police violence near the White House on Thursday.
Demonstrators protest police violence near the White House on Thursday.

A thunderstorm dispersed many demonstrators protesting against George Floyd's killing and police brutality, for a seventh consecutive day, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

But some protesters chanted "We're not leaving," and even danced in front of the White House and the 7-foot metal face that surrounds its perimeter, despite heavy rains and lightning.

Demonstrators peacefully protest at the Lincoln Memorial as heavy storm clouds move in. Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Demonstrators peacefully protest at the Lincoln Memorial as heavy storm clouds move in. Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

It was the first evening the District government did not impose a curfew. The Washington Post reports that happened in part because on Wednesday police forces made no arrests, and there were no reports of damage or vandalism from that sixth day of demonstrations.

Again on Thursday, there were no major reports of violence or police and protester confrontations.

Earlier in the day, hundreds knelt at the Lincoln Memorial, and held their fists in their air.

Demonstrators peacefully protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Thursday.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Demonstrators peacefully protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Thursday.

In days before, the memorial had a different look, as National Guard troops stood across the steps blocking access.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Protests 2020NPR News
Hannah Hagemann
Hannah Hagemann is a 2019 Kroc Fellow. During her fellowship, she will work at NPR's National Desk and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Hannah Hagemann