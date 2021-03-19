How To Find A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In Wisconsin
First, check out the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: Where Can I Get Vaccinated page.
After that, you can:
- Find providers in your community using the DHS COVID-19: Map of Vaccine Providers.
- Ask your employers if they are hosting a vaccination clinic for employees.
- Check your local health department website. In Milwaukee, it's: https://city.milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.
- Check nearby pharmacies. Along with local, hometown pharmacies, Walgreens, Kroger, Walmart and more are scheduling appointments online or by phone.
- Contact your health care provider. They may send an email with details.
- People can download the apps of their pharmacy and/or health care provider and check in there.
- Use the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
- Call 1-844-84-1064 for more assistance.