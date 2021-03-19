© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How To Find A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In Wisconsin

WUWM | By Maayan Silver
Published March 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
Find out when you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, where you can get it and how to schedule an appointment.

First, check out the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: Where Can I Get Vaccinated page.

After that, you can:

  • Find providers in your community using the DHS COVID-19: Map of Vaccine Providers.
  • Ask your employers if they are hosting a vaccination clinic for employees.
  • Check your local health department website. In Milwaukee, it's: https://city.milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.
  • Check nearby pharmacies. Along with local, hometown pharmacies, Walgreens, Kroger, Walmart and more are scheduling appointments online or by phone.
  • Contact your health care provider. They may send an email with details.
  • People can download the apps of their pharmacy and/or health care provider and check in there.
  • Use the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
  • Call 1-844-84-1064 for more assistance.

