UW System to end mask mandate by spring break

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Associated Press
Published February 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST
Crowd on the street wearing masks to prevent disease, coronaviru
Marina Zlochin
/
Stock Adobe
Crowd on the street wearing face masks.

University of Wisconsin System officials said Wednesday they plan to end their campus mask mandates by spring break.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced that widespread vaccinations and waning case numbers on system campuses and across the state justify the move. Thompson said vaccines and tests will still be available on campus and students and employees can still opt to wear masks if they wish.

System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1. They plan to be finished ending them no later than spring break.

The state's seven-day average of positive cases stood at 1,828 as of Monday, according to the state health department. That's down from a seven-day average of 18,816 cases on Jan. 19.

