2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible review

Last time I drove the stunning Lexus LC 500 convertible, I quoted Voltaire, saying we must feel and be affected by beauty, not just see it. I don’t quote Voltaire often!

But I’ve become spoiled by such luxury when it arrives in my driveway. Yet who among us doesn’t enjoy being mollycoddled by a tarty sportster?

Bathed in a classy metallic Cloudburst Gray ($500 extra) this luxury hot rod is a mix of beauty, power, refinement, and is yet liberating as it drops its top cover in a ballet of mechanical elegance that lasts about 15 seconds. Heck, it’ll even stow the power top at up to 31 mph, allowing for quick seasonal weather changes.

However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder (not Voltaire, but third century Greek). So, one must move beyond the sleek lines, corseted nose and muscular sides that remind of a Corvette which is one of its prime competitors.

1 of 8 — lexus LC nose n side roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible nose and side roof down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — lexus LC right rear top up.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — lexus LC profile2 roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible profile roof down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — lexus LC profile grass background, roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible profile roof down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — lexus LC tail.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — lexus LC right side roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible right side roof down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — lexus LC rear side roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible side roof down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — lexus LC profile roof down.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible roof down profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

That means the pampering of a power top controlled via a switch hidden under a leather-padded console flap in a red leather interior that must certainly make cattle jumpy whenever an LC (Luxury Coupe) 500 roars past with its occupants tucked safely inside the form-fitting power seats.

Yet, it’s the smoothness of operation and the power that makes the LC 500 so emotionally satisfying, along with the wind tussling our hair and threatening to forever free us from our baseball caps.

This is not a gut-twisting, eye-popping power, but a butter-in-the-sun smooth burst of energy as the engine swells to a maximum of 471 horsepower. That’s nearly 500 in my book and reflects the LC 500 moniker. Yep, this V8 has power like Arby’s has the meats.

The magnificent 10-speed automatic gearbox eases through the gears like a maestro getting the percussion to meld seamlessly with the strings, brass, and lone oboe during a concert. Smooth baby!

Then the driver can twist a knob by the instrument cluster’s hood to select one of six drive modes from Eco to Sport+, which insinuates that one is about to head out on the racetrack. Steering firms, shifts get sportier and the whole car feels more BMW-ish.

In said setting the Lexus will race up to 100+ on a highway entry ramp so quickly and effortlessly that you’ll wonder why anyone would ever buy an SUV or truck. Yet the V8’s sound isn’t a wake-the-dead howl, but a sophisticated growl that you’ll feel in your chest yet won’t alert the neighbors to call the cops because you’re about to get a little crazy.

Normal and Comfort drive modes were fine with me but even in Sport and Sport+ the LC 500’s ride is well controlled, bordering on a luxury ride that never stresses you or your riding companion. That’s because this is a GT or Grand Turismo style car, meaning it’s aimed at touring comfort while still delivering exhilarating performance. The roadster is rated 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Plenty fast!

Still one can easily attack the twisties for grins as you can hit the apex and smoothly wind your way through an S-curve like a racer, albeit in way more comfort.

That’s because up front there’s a double-joint multilink suspension and a new lighter rear unit which is also a multilink. Lexus says there are 650-levels of damping in its adaptive variable suspension. Whatever the number, this system works so well that every performance-oriented car should use it. Plus, this tester added (for just $460) a Torsen limited-slip differential, Yamaha rear dif and Yamaha rear performance dampers. Go for it! Oh, and Yamaha isn’t just motorcycles by the way, but big into high-performance automotive components.

Braking also is amazing, boasting 15.7-inch ventilated front rotors being clamped by six-piston calipers, and 14.1-inch vented rotors in the back with four-piston calipers. Both have high-friction brake pads to help extend pad life and assure quick stops. If you push the car hard, you’ll be glad for these.

1 of 2 — lexus LC console, roof controls.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible roof controls Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — lexus LC dash.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

By the way, you’ll only be transporting one friend at a time in the LC, even though there’s a back seat. No one with legs, even babies, will fit comfortably in back. The rear seat is for luggage as there’s only room for a couple overnight bags in the tiny trunk. That cool power top has to hide somewhere.

There’s a coupe version of the LC too with a solid top instead of the black canvas drop-top. The coupe is a bit quieter inside, but with windows up and top in place, this is still pleasant enough to allow riders to enjoy the optional 13-speaker Mark Levinson 915-watt surround-sound stereo. Drop the top and you’ll need to crank it up a bit, although it does automatically adjust its volume for the open-air scene.

The powerhouse stereo is part of a $7,940 touring package that includes 21-inch wheels, the semi-aniline leather seats, heated steering wheel, a windshield deicer and something Lexus calls the Climate Concierge, a toasty addition that Wisconsinites will appreciate. It cranks heat out of the headrest base on a driver or passenger’s neck. It’s a nice touch when the roof is down and the temps outside are below summer mellow.

Naturally, the fit and finish inside the LC 500 is primo the red quilted leather seats and soft black dash being perfectly fit and stitched. This is handsome and elegant without being showy, right down to the new 12.3-inch info screen. While bigger, it’s still tucked neatly into the dash, not protruding high in the center to disturb the dash’s elegant lines.

1 of 2 — lexus LC interior.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — lexus LC really no rear foot room.jpg 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yet there’s still the annoying Lexus laptop-style touchpad on the console for adjusting the screen functions. It’s a digital demon and should not be used while driving. Set your radio station and forget it, until you stop. Amazing that Lexus has not come up with a better (Genesis/Hyundai/Kia) system in the past 5-8 years.

But the rest is good, including a power tilt/telescope steering wheel and all the requisite safety aids and the three-level heated and cooled front seats with three memory settings. There’s also a head-up display for $900 extra, plus paddle shifters for folks who feel they can manually shift better than a super smart computer that’s perfectly matched to the transmission. Guess again!

Practical stuff? Well, this roadster is not designed for practicality; just comfort, performance and looks. But it’ll get 17.3 mpg, at least that’s what I got while being pretty aggressive with the throttle. The EPA rates it at 15 mpg city and 25 highway. Premium 91-octane fuel is preferred.

Pricing is, well, high. The coupe starts at $98,850 and a hybrid coupe lists at $102,150 with delivery. This convertible had a base price of $102,650 and hit $113,050 with options.

That sounds like a lot, and it is, but its prime competitors are in that ballpark. A BMW 850i convertible starts about $101,000 and offers just 335 horsepower, while the vaunted Chevy Corvette Z06 1LZ lists at $117,000, but belts out a massive 670 horsepower. Gas mileage is a sad 12/21 though.

Final thought: If you can spend this kind of coin, well, be overindulged.

FAST STATS: 2023 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Hits: Beautiful styling, monster power, smooth handling, comfortable ride and spiffy interior. Heated power tilt/telescope steering wheel, heated/cooled seats, upper body heat from headrests, 6 drive modes, big dash screen, complete cast of safety aids. Powerful Levinson surround sound stereo. A bona fide classic touring car.

Misses: Annoying laptop-style touchpad on console to adjust screen functions, plus tiny trunk and no wireless charger.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 471 hp / 398 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 4,340 lbs.

Wheelbase: 113.0 in.

Length: 187.4 in.

Cargo: 3.4 cu.ft.

MPG: 15/25

MPG: 17.3 (tested)

Base Price: $102,650 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $97,934

Major Options:

Head-up display, $900

Torsen Limited-slip differential, Yamaha rear diff, Yamaha rear performance damper, $460

Premium paint, $500

Carbon fiber scuff plates, $600

Touring pkg. (21-inch wheels, semi-aniline leather seats, Climate Concierge w/upper body heating, heated steering wheel, windshield de-icer, embossed headrests, Mark Levinson 13-speaker surround sound audio), $7,940

Test vehicle: $113,050

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com