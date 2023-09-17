2023 Jeep Compass Latitude review

A lot can change, and should, when seven years pass between test drives.

That’s how long it had been since I’d tested Jeep’s compact SUV, the Compass Latitude, which is one level up from its base Compass Sport.

Refinement continues, and that’s a good thing unless you were going to pound around in a swamp. The biggest news here is the new horsier, smoother, and more fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

Wow, this combo is so much smoother and peppier than the past model’s power plant. This turbo gains 20 horsepower and ups the torque rating to 221 pound-feet so zipping away from a stop or climbing a sand dune is easier. And because this is a Jeep it comes with 4WD and 8.1-inches of ground clearance, so some mild off-roading would be OK too.

1 of 5 — compass angled.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude angled Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — compass left side.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude left side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — compass profile.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — compass nose.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — compass right rear.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude right rear side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

A toggle on the console allows a driver to slip the Active Drive 4x4 system into a Snow mode in winter or Sand/Mud if heading off road to a camp site in mucky weather. The other setting is Auto, where it will remain 99% of the time.

While all this is new to the 2023 Compass revamp, along with modernized compact SUV styling to fit in with the competition (yet still a 7-bar Jeep grille), Compass is identical in length and wheelbase to the previous model. The weight is quite similar too.

But due to the new engine and transmission, Compass closes the MPG gap with many of its rivals, now being rated at 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, up 2 mpg from the last Compass iteration. I managed 24.7 mpg in an even mix of city and highway driving, not great, but decent. Plus, Compass drinks regular petrol despite its turbo.

So, more power, yet better fuel economy, and updated exterior styling go a long way to urging buyers to jump in a Jeep.

But then there’s this – pricing!

No, Compass isn’t way out of line compared with its competitors, such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, or Ford Bronco Sport. All start about $30 grand. But looking back at the identical Latitude model from 2017 and I notice the base price has risen $9,600, with $500 of that being in the bulging delivery fee ($1,595). Talk about sticker shock.

Still, the tested Latitude model was just $8,300 higher as equipped, and it must be noted that a lot of new electronic doodads are now standard or were included in option packages.

Not the least of these are all the safety features including a new drowsy driver detection system and the perturbing rear-seat warning. Yes, I know the dog is back there, and you probably will remember Junior too.

1 of 2 — compass dash.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — compass interior.jpg 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But there’s blind-spot warning and cross-traffic alert, pedestrian and cyclist emergency braking, front collision warning, lane departure and all that. Headlights are automatic (if folks would only put them on that setting), there are fog and cornering lamps, and naturally cruise control.

Jeep also has added hydraulic engine mounts to cut vibration and noise, plus that 4x4 system automatically directs power to the wheels that need it most in slippery conditions. And if you are considering rock crawling, a buyer can boost up to the Trailhawk trim that offers an addition inch of ground clearance, skid plates to protect the precious bits underneath and a rock crawl mode. Entry price for the Trailhawk model is $37,340.

As alluded to earlier, the base Sport starts at about $31,400, so a bit over $30 grand, while the Latitude lists at $33,890. Again, 4WD is standard on all models and there are eight trim levels, topping out at the High Altitude model for $39,035. It comes with larger wheels and tires, which will help off-road, but make for a rougher on road ride.

And that’s too bad because the tested Compass Latitude with its 17-inch Firestone Destination LE2 tires delivers a pretty decent ride on bumpy urban streets. There’s a firmness to any Jeep’s ride, but most families will find this one just fine.

Handling is fairly light and precise too with just an eensy bit of play in the wheel. So, much easier to control on road than the more off-roadable Wrangler.

Inside the tested bright Laser Blue Pearl ($595 extra) Compass was downright civilized, yet utilitarian enough to provide thick rubber floor mats. Oh, and by the way, the only Jeep color that doesn’t cost extra is white.

The tester’s interior was black cloth and fake leather, with a bit of blue stitching to match the exterior. Plus, Jeep uses a handsome gray cloth trim on the doors and part of the dash, while the thin trim is a satin chrome and the console top is gloss black.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude rear seats

The seats are fairly flat, but comfy and the driver gets a power seat and lumbar system in Latitude, while the front passenger’s seat is manual. A $2,575 Convenience Group adds heated front seats and steering wheel, although those are sadly controlled via the nice 10.1-inch touchscreen. The button there is teeny tiny, almost invisible, so aim for it with the tip of your pinky.

The touchscreen itself is dandy and easy to adjust and see, and it’s standard.

The rest of that convenience package includes dual-zone climate controls, a universal garage opener, remote start, those rubber floor mats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and the power driver’s seat. Also included is a reversible cargo mat, and second row USB Type A & C ports along with windshield wiper de-icer, and a power foot-activated rear hatch.

So, you get quite a lot for the money, and mostly features we’d all want.

A note on the power hatch. If you don’t like waggling your foot about to close it there’s a button inside the tailgate area on the driver’s side but not on the hatch itself where 90% of other car makers put it. That was surprising.

A driver’s assistance package for $2,375 adds parking sensors front and rear, LED fog lights, and smart cruise control with the mostly annoying Stop N Go feature. But it also has a 360-degree camera and wireless charging pad at the front of the console, and rain-sensing wipers, all good. This one adds a parallel and perpendicular park assist feature too.

Not unexpectedly there are a few bugaboos that can annoy, starting with a still massive A-pillar that partially blocks side views and extremely noisy clickity-click turn signals which alone could be a deal breaker for me. There’s also a bit, not a lot, of tire noise with the Compass, and the radio must be on to see the time and temp settings, or navigation system if you have one. This trim does not.

Certainly, I know this isn’t the major off-roading Jeep model in the lineup. Yet there’s not even a sunroof in the Latitude? Oh, and none of the doors come off, so much for the outdoorsy feel of a Jeep.

However, the final tally here was just $39,535, so well below the average new car price of $45,000. But remember there are six additional trim levels that each cost more. This is a crowded market segment too, but Jeep is dropping its Cherokee model for 2024, so Compass may pick up some of those buyers wanting a compact family-oriented Jeep.

FAST STATS: 2023 Jeep Compass Latitude

Hits: Good power with smooth shifts, easy handling, decent ride, plus 3 adjustments for 4WD. Comfy fairly flat seats, big info touchscreen, wireless charger, heated front seats and wheel, improved gas mileage. Power hatch and full stable of safety equipment.

Misses: Giant A-pillar, radio must be on to see navigation system and temp settings, annoying rear seat warning, some tire noise, extremely noisy turn signals, no sunroof and doors don’t come off (I thought this was a Jeep).

Made in: Toluca, Mexico

Engine: 2.0-liter, turbo I4, 200 hp/221 torque

Transmission: 8-speed manual

Weight: 3,327 lbs.

Length: 173.4 in.

Wheelbase: 103.8 in.

Cargo: 27.2 - 59.8 cu.ft.

MPG: 24/32 (EPA)

MPG: 24.7 (tested)

Base Price: $33,890

Invoice: $33,375 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Laser blue pearl paint, $595

Driver assistance pkg. (ParkSense front/rear park assist, parallel & perpendicular park assist, wireless charging pad, smart cruise w/stop n go, 360 camera, LED fog lights, rain-sensing wipers), $2,375

Convenience Group (dual-zone climate control, universal garage opener, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, all-season floor mats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8-way power driver’s seat w/2-way lumbar adjustment, reversible cargo mat, second row USB Type A & C ports, power foot-activated hatch, wiper de-icer) $2,575

Test Vehicle: $39,535

Sources: Jeep, www.kbb.com