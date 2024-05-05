2024 VW Taos SEL review

Automakers are constantly playing follow-the-leader and catchup as those who are behind the curve try to catch up with those who are leading the way.

That can be either in filling niches in their lineup to compete with more successful brands, or just adding features to better compete with the sales leaders in a niche.

Volkswagen, once the leader in small economy cars (Beetle), finally joined the burgeoning small crossover market in 2021 with its 2022 Taos (rhymes with House). It excelled at value and was a handsome addition, but also reminded of Suzuki’s and Isuzu’s efforts years ago when they were trying to remain competitive.

Well, VW has deeper pockets and more market staying power so, Taos and VW remain.

1 of 6 — vw taos profile.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — vw taos overview.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — vw taos grille.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — vw taos right rear.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — vw taos tail.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — vw taos hatch.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The tested blah gray (my term) 2024 Taos SEL is a step up from the previously tested SE model, so has more features, primarily AWD or 4Motion as VW calls it, a bigger 10.25-inch info screen, and a panoramic sunroof.

As with several of the small crossovers now on offer, Taos is light, nimble and fun to drive. Part of that is size, naturally. But VWs tend to handle well and Taos continues that trend. There’s little hint of body lean in turns and steering effort is light.

This model’s AWD gives it good grip, but adds weight to the crossover, which tends to cut into gas mileage just a bit. The previously reviewed front-drive Taos was rated 28 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, while the AWD model is rated 24 mpg city and 32 highway. I got 28.7 mpg, which is good and about 1 mpg less than I’d managed with the front-drive model. Other small crossovers with AWD mostly deliver a bit less gas mileage, although Chevy’s Trailblazer impressed with a 32 mpg performance.

Sadly, VW has not cured its turbo lag problem on Taos. The power is there with a torquey 1.5-liter turbo I4 that makes 158 horsepower but a monster (for its size) 184 pound-feet of torque. Yet, the turbo hesitation is as extreme as I’ve witnessed the last several years, same as in the initial test in late 2021.

As I said then, pull from the driveway, push the accelerator, and wait. Traffic light turns green, push the accelerator, and wait. Turn a corner or head onto a highway ramp, push the accelerator, and wait. Once the turbo kicks in, though, the Taos gallops to highway speeds.

The ride is extremely stiff, not helped by the crossover’s short wheelbase. So, there is more jiggle and bump here than in some competitors. Raised pavement hoo-has can deliver a jolt. The AWD model’s multi-link rear suspension did not seem to smooth the ride quality, which I had suspected it would during my earlier test in the FWD model that just used struts in back.

New is a dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission that shifts well but emphasizes economy. Wisely, VW has added four drive modes with the primary Sport mode helping add power when entering a highway.

VW now makes its IQ.Drive safety system standard, a good move as it includes adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go, lane assist, emergency assist to call for help after an accident, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, a blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert. Other safety features include automatic post-collision braking, forward collision warning, parking monitors, road sign display, and automatic high-beam headlights.

1 of 2 — vw taos dash.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — vw taos console n screen.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL console and screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the Pure Gray test crossover featured attractive gray and black perforated fake leather seats and a clean low dash, the screen not poking up mid-dash to block a driver’s vision. That’s much appreciated. Dash and door trim was black and gray, too, with the dash top black and a dark gray plastic facing on the dash with the lower area a lighter gray still. That color scheme transitions then to the doors.

Much of the console and trim is a flat black with just a bit of gloss black trim on the console edges, so mostly avoiding reflective glare.

Radio controls are simple, but the radio is touchy, often taking a long time to find a station. And one day, there simply was no sound from the radio. I’ve seen this problem before. However, the buttons and three knobs for the climate controls are intuitive, making them easy to use. There’s also a wireless phone charger.

VW includes driver-adjusted multiple views for the instrument panel, allowing the driver to adjust it to meet his or her wants and needs. That is a little perk that most makes don’t offer.

Overhead is a panoramic sunroof, standard on SEL, likewise the heated and cooled front seats and heated flat-bottom steering wheel. Bingo! Seats also are well shaped with good hip and lower back support. The driver’s seat is powered on the SEL too, while the passenger’s is manually adjusted.

There’s good head and legroom front and rear too, plus generous cargo space behind the split and fold-down rear seat. A unique feature, VW also includes a pass-through in that rear seat in case one needs to carry long items, such as skis.

While the Taos interior is pretty good looking with nice fit and finish there were no floor mats in the test car and the rear floor vents under the front seats were poorly finished.

But then this IS a value-oriented small crossover with pricing to match.

1 of 2 — vw taos interior.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — vw taos sunroof and rear seat.jpg 2024 VW Taos SEL rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The base S trim with a small 6.5-inch info screen and front-wheel drive lists at $26,790. That also features an 8-speed automatic transmission. Moving up to the S with 4Motion adds $2,340, an unusually large price jump for AWD, although it’s only $1,450 extra on other trims.

Note that many small crossover competitors now come with AWD standard.

The SE trim lists at $30,940 with FWD and the SE Black trim goes for $33,140. All prices include delivery.

The tested upper level SEL model lists at $34,940, and only added the Pure Gray paint for $395. Still, gray paint costs extra? That put the tester at $35,260, certainly competitive within this small crossover market.

However there are so many competitors one needs to shop carefully for similarly equipped models including the Subaru Crosstrek (standard AWD), Mazda CX-30 (available with much more power), Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross (hybrid), Chevy Trailblazer (standard AWD) or Trax (just FWD), Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, Jeep Renegade, and Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

VW also doesn’t have the best reputation for quality, according to Consumer Reports, so that could factor into a buying decision.

I’ve reviewed the lot, so look them up for a comparison. Small and value-oriented crossovers are aimed at young buyers and small families with limited budgets. So shop carefully and compare similarly equipped models.

FAST STATS: 2024 VW Taos SEL

Hits: Nimble and fun handling, good turbo torque, AWD, 4 drive modes, huge sunroof, roomy interior, heated and cooled well-shaped front seats, flat-bottom heated steering wheel, power driver’s seat, good cargo area, wireless charger, multiple dash views, value pricing, good gas mileage.

Misses: Extremely stiff ride and turbo lag on acceleration. Touchy radio hunts a long time for stations, no sound one day, cheap looking finish to rear floor air vents, and no floor mats.

Made in: Puebla, Mexico

Engine: 1.5-liter turbo I4, 158 hp/184 torque

Transmission: 7-speed automatic w/4Motion

Weight: 3,430 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.9 in.

Length: 175.8 in.

Cargo: 24.9/60.2 cu.ft.

MPG: 24/32

MPG: 28.7 (tested)

Base Price: $34,940

Invoice: $33,600

Major Option:

Pure Gray paint, $395

Test vehicle: $35,260

Sources: VW, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage