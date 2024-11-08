Slower winds aid firefighters battling destructive blaze in Southern California

Updated November 09, 2024 at 20:32 PM ET

LOS ANGELES — Southern California firefighters on Saturday were gaining ground on a wildfire that ravaged more than 130 structures as gusty winds subsided with favorable weather conditions expected through the weekend.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County, where the Mountain Fire held at around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers) and was 17% contained, authorities said.

The fire broke out Wednesday and exploded in size amid the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday. Smoky air hung over the area Saturday because of fairly light winds ranging between five and 10 mph (eight and 16 kph), the very conditions that were aiding firefighters, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It's very favorable for the weekend,” Kittell said. “Good for firefighting efforts but not great for air quality.”

Some forecasts showed winds returning to the area Tuesday but not to the extent seen last week, Kittell said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Ventura County officials were evaluating the impact of the fire on farmland sown with avocado, citrus and berries in the vicinity of the fire, with damages estimated at $2.4 million, the Ventura County Star reported.

