KCRW Presents: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.

For its return to KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, the Detroit duo Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. brought with it some new tracks, a ton of dance-happy beats and, of course, a saxophone. After previously touring as a duo, Joshua Epstein and Daniel Zott brought in extra players to fill out a bigger sound, yet the simplicity of their signature pop songs still sets them apart. "War Zone" is a great indicator of what's to come on their forthcoming full-length album, due this fall.

