JD McPherson On Mountain Stage

JD McPherson makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Paramount Theater in Bristol Tenn./Va., in partnership with the Birthplace of Country Music Alliance. McPherson's debut album, Signs and Signifiers, began in an attic studio in Chicago, where he attempted to re-create the legendary rock sound of Chess Records and icons like Chuck Berry. The resulting record led to a string of sold-out club dates, an appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, and the top spot on the Americana radio charts.

Originally from Broken Arrow, Okla., McPherson studied video installation art before jumping headfirst into old-school R&B and rock after a record-store clerk gave him a two-disc Buddy Holly set that was bound for the garbage bin. Performing songs from Signs and Signifiers, McPherson is backed by his songwriting partner Jimmy Sutton on upright bass, along with Ray Jacildo on piano, Tom Lewis on drums and Doug Corcoran on tenor sax.

McPherson is followed by Julie Adams & The Mountain Stage band with the Kate Wolf tune "Like a River."

Set List

"Dimes For Nickels"

"Farmer John"

"Abigail Blue"

"A Gentle Awakening"

"Scandalous"

"North Side Gal"

"Like A River" (Julie Adams)

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Nov. 7, 2012.

