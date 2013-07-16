New Video From David Bowie: 'Valentine's Day'

The latest in a series of videos for David Bowie's album The Next Day isn't a big budget spectacle, but it is thrilling and intense. The video, for the song "Valentine's Day," places Bowie in some sort of industrial, concrete warehouse with just his guitar. But Bowie's penetrating gaze and gritty delivery turns an otherwise benign performance into a chilling scene.

The video, directed by Indrani and Markus Klinko, is Bowie's fourth from The Next Day, his first album of new songs in a decade. He's also released videos for "The Stars Are (Out Tonight)," "Where Are We Now?" and the album's title track, "The Next Day."

