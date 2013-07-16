Roots Of Samba: Exploring Historic Pelourinho In Salvador, Brazil

The first stop on World Cafe's trip to Brazil was in Pelourinho, the old part of the city of Salvador on the country's northeast coast. In this installment of Sense of Place: Rio, World Cafe captures a performance from the brother-duo Samba Chula de São Braz, in an effort to learn more about the samba style.

The two oldest styles of samba, samba chula and samba de roda, started with African slaves who were brought to Salvador in the Brazilian state of Bahia. São Braz is one village known for its samba roots; it's also where brothers Joao de Boi and Aluminio sing together as Samba Chula de São Braz. They are joined by singer-guitarist Raimundo Sodre, who is dedicated to keeping the original samba sound alive.

World Cafe also discusses samba with Randy Roberts, known as "Sparrow." He's a Pelourinho resident and owner of the Cana Brava record store, which focuses on preserving Bahian musical culture.





