Telekinesis On World Cafe

When Telekinesis' Michael Benjamin Lerner plays live, he sings from behind his drum set, but he plays almost all the instruments on his albums. The power-pop multi-instrumentalist recorded his latest record, Dormarion, at Spoon drummer Jim Eno's house — fittingly located on Dormarion Lane.

In this installment of World Cafe, Lerner discusses how he recorded the album with so many of his own tracks, and says he's finally allowed himself to branch out from identifying himself as "just" a drummer.

