Poliça, Live In Concert

Electro-pop band Poliça is known for its memorable live performances, propelled by the alluring voice and moves of lead singer Channy Leaneagh, not to mention two drummers with full kits. The group broke out of the Minneapolis music scene just a year ago with its 2012 debut, Give You The Ghost, a heady mix of beauty and power.

Poliça is back already with an electrifying followup called Shulamith. The group performed highlights from the new record in this concert, originally webcast live on Nov. 6, 2013.

Set List:

Spilling Lines

Lay Your Cards Out

Very Cruel

Amongster

Torre

Tiff

Warrior Lord

Vegas

Chain My Name

Dark Star

I Need $

Smug

So Leave

Encore:

Wandering Star

You Don't Own Me

Matty

Credits:

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Lettenberger, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Host: Bob Boilen; Production Assistants: Becky Harlan, Chad Miller; Special Thanks: 9:30 Club; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.