If You Must Fry A Turkey, Listen To William Shatner First

In our annual quest to keep Two-Way readers from burning down their homes on Thanksgiving, we once again round up videos about how to safely deep fry a turkey.

If you only wish to watch one, may we recommend Eat, Fry, Love: A Cautionary Remix, from the folks at State Farm? After all, who can resist William Shatner rapping?

For a more conventional attempt to scare you straight, there's this classic.

Still convinced you want to deep fry? Well, Food Network's Alton Brown has his method for doing it safely.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, "Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires." It discourages the use of "outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil."

Our friends at The Salt can tell you how to make that turkey, and lots of other foods, tasty.

