Dear Internet, It's Christmas. Please Stop Fighting About 'Love Actually'

In the past few weeks, a debate has been raging online over the merits of Love Actually. The British movie, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, follows 10 interwoven stories of love — unrequited, adulterous, pre-adolescent, etc. — and for a movie that's all about love, there's sure been a lot of hating going on.

But it's almost Christmas, and so we'd like to ask the Internet to just agree to disagree and focus on something we can all get behind: Everybody's gotta dance. In one scene, British prime minister (Hugh Grant) boogies through 10 Downing Street to the Pointer Sisters' 1983 hit "Jump (for My Love)." And in the spirit of well-known people doing something silly, we caught some NPR folks letting loose in a similar fashion at our HQ.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.