Arts & Culture

Dear Internet, It's Christmas. Please Stop Fighting About 'Love Actually'

By Tanya Ballard Brown,
Beth NoveyJohn Poole
Published December 20, 2013 at 2:47 PM CST

In the past few weeks, a debate has been raging online over the merits of Love Actually. The British movie, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, follows 10 interwoven stories of love — unrequited, adulterous, pre-adolescent, etc. — and for a movie that's all about love, there's sure been a lot of hating going on.

But it's almost Christmas, and so we'd like to ask the Internet to just agree to disagree and focus on something we can all get behind: Everybody's gotta dance. In one scene, British prime minister (Hugh Grant) boogies through 10 Downing Street to the Pointer Sisters' 1983 hit "Jump (for My Love)." And in the spirit of well-known people doing something silly, we caught some NPR folks letting loose in a similar fashion at our HQ.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Tanya Ballard Brown
Tanya Ballard Brown is an editor for NPR. She joined the organization in 2008.
Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
John Poole
John Poole is a senior visuals editor at NPR. He loves working with talented people and teams to create compelling stories that resonate with the 40 million people who visit NPR's digital platforms each month.
