KCRW Presents: Jamestown Revival

Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance met when they were 14 in Magnolia, Texas, but started out as solo musicians. For their U.S. radio debut on Morning Becomes Eclectic, Jamestown Revival — the duo plus a talented supporting cast — played songs from its first EP, like the destined-to-be-a-hit "California (Cast Iron Soul)," a folk- and roots-inspired ballad about duo's pilgrimage west.

