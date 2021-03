Metropolis: 1/25/14

This week's edition of Metropolis includes Mary J. Blige's guest verse in Disclosure's "F for You," Damon Albarn's new single from his upcoming solo album, the return of Crystal Method and much more.

Playlist

Kraak & Smaak, "Don't Let People (Moods Remix)"

Blamma Blamma, "Zsa Zsa (feat. Kristina Train) (Andy Cato Remix)"

Jagwar Ma, "Uncertainty"

Andy Cato, "Sunrise Sant Agnes"

Tensnake, "Love Sublime (feat. Nile Rodgers & Fiora)"

Disclosure, "F For You (feat. Mary J. Blige)"

Todd Terje, "Strandbar (Samba Version)"

The Crystal Method, "110 To The 101"

Mat Zo, "Only For You"

Daft Punk, "Musique"

Daft Punk, "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (Neptunes Mix)"

Damon Albarn, "Everyday Robots"

Mr. Little Jeans, "Good Mistake"

Duke Dumont, "I Got U (feat. Jax Jones) (Blase Boys Remix)"

Phantogram, "Fall In Love"

Eliza Doolittle, "Walking On Water (Wookie Remix)"

Jay Lumen, "Nobody"

Sharam Jey & Night Talk, "The Future"

Justin Martin, "Ruff Stuff (Eats Everything Reruff)"

Azzido Da Bass, "Doom's Night (Timo Maas Remix)"

Armand Van Helden, "Funk Phenomena"

The Glitch Mob, "Can't Kill Us"

Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

Chromeo, "Come Alive (feat. Toro Y Moi)"

Chris Malinchak, "So Good To Me"

Orbital, "Halcyon & On & On"

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .