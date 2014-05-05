Sandwich Monday: The Wonut
First, there was the cronut, the croissant-doughnut hybrid. Then there was the doughscuit. Then, the Liger. And now, there is the wonut, a waffle-doughnut hybrid from . We ordered ours in Tiramisu flavor — that's those little speckles on top. (In case you were thinking, "Wait, it's topped with Dippin' Dots? All my dreams have come true!")
Ian: If its dad was a waffle and its mom was a donut, what box does it check on the Breakfast Census?
Eva: This is what's known as a Delicious-Blood in Harry Potter.
Miles: This causes all other donuts to become woe-nuts.
Ian: That's also the name of that emotion uniquely felt by neutered dogs.
Robert: Before he lost all that weight, Garrison Keillor was calling his mythical town Lake Wobenuts.
Eva: "Wonut is me" is from Shakespeare's unpublished play, Fat Hamlet.
Miles: You know, the three witches in Macbeth were just surrounding a cauldron filled with hot oil.
Peter: Can't wait for the new hybrid, Much Ado-nuts about Nothing!
Ian: I guess if chicken and waffles is the thing, we should probably start turducken and wonuts.
Miles: So, we've had cronuts, doughscuits, and wonuts. I can't wait to try the nonut, which is just deep-fried air.
[The verdict: tasty, but not knock-your-socks-off good like these new doughnut hybrids need to be. Plus, the waffle shape is troublesome because we traditionally considered the hole in the middle of the doughnut to be a quick healthy eating break before we got to the other side.]
Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
