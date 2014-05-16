© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Fairy Tales And A Fall TV Quiz

By Linda Holmes
Published May 16, 2014 at 7:58 AM CDT
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Fairy Tales And A Fall TV Quiz
A drawing of two clinking martini glasses.
/ NPR
/

We could not be happier to bring back our friend Barrie Hardymon, who's out in California but still made time to come and chat with us. In recognition that we are soon to see the live-action Maleficentcoming from Disney, we chat about fairy tales. "These are stories we tell our kids to get them to abandon us," Glen says. "We're giving them the psychic armor, the psychic tools, to say goodbye." We talk about old fairy tales, Disney-fied versions, and Glen's recognition that Germany hasn't had an easy time of it with their own versions. And Barrie reminds us that for many kids, a fairy tale — even Frozen-- is a way to process things that are frightening. We manage to fit in some Sondheim, some silly voices, and Glen's nursery school memories.

In our second segment, it's network upfronts season, and it's quiz time. That means that without in any waypassing judgment on a bunch of shows we've never seen and have barely heard of, there is fun to be had with the strange marketing goofballery that goes on at this time of year.

And as always we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a newly available beer from three flopsy-haired old pals. Glen is happy about a graphic novel (!) that he says is not for everyone, but as he says, most good things aren't. Barrie is happy about a show starring a man who is, as she points out, very serious about drinking (as a business, not a hobby). And I am happy about a wonderfully written and very enlightening book about the miseries of Hollywood production.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Barrie, producers Jessica, Lauren and Nick, and our dear pal Mike.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes