Conor Oberst On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst started releasing his own music on cassette from his home in Nebraska back in 1993, when he was only 13. Best known for his work as Bright Eyes, Oberst is also a member of Desaparecidos and Monsters of Folk.

During this session for World Cafe, he's backed by the band Dawes as he plays songs from his new solo album, Upside Down Mountain. He also discusses the fate of the science-fiction screenplay he wrote about his Monsters of Folk bandmates, M. Ward, Mike Mogis and Jim James.

